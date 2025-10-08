IOP’s New Zoning Administrator Comes to the Position With Vast Island Experience

The new zoning administrator for the Isle of Palms, Duette Hart, brings unique experience in coastal living and design to the island community.

Hart is originally from Jamaica and earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Caribbean School of Architecture at the University of Technology in Jamaica, graduating with honors in 2009. While pursuing her degree, she traveled to various Caribbean islands for architecture and city and town planning projects. She also participated in the Museum of Modern Art Caribbean Modernist Architectural Conference in 2008 and was recognized as a Jamaica National Scholar that same year through 2009.

Hart went on to complete a master’s degree in architecture at the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2012, where she participated in a city urban design and revitalization project for Charleston in 2011.

“I have always worked for private architecture firms throughout Florida and the Caribbean, except for when I worked for the city of Bradenton and now the city of Isle of Palms, which are two small and efficient cities,” she said.

For the past 14 years, Hart has worked in architecture and design, specializing in schematic design, construction documentation, construction administration, zoning packages, and proposal packages for prequalifying architecture firms, as well as completion reports.

“During my time in private architecture firms, I conducted detailed zoning analysis at the earliest stages of a project to determine a property’s development potential, and the final design was always a creative response to these mandatory constraints,” she said. “Any architectural design on a lot requires consideration of land use and permitted use, building dimensions—such as height, density and overall lot coverage—setbacks, aesthetics and context, and materials, façade design and overall architectural style.”

The challenges Hart sees for the Isle of Palms include managing development, environmental concerns, infrastructure strain and lot sizes.

When it comes to managing development, she said, “It’s all about control of density—balancing the needs of property owners with public concerns about growth, strain on infrastructure and maintaining the community’s character. This includes maintaining a certain aesthetic and lifestyle while facing pressures for more development or changes that could alter the character.”

Regarding environmental concerns, Hart said, “Islands are particularly vulnerable to environmental factors like coastal erosion and sea level rise, which require zoning regulations that promote resilience and manage development in vulnerable areas. Increased flooding and the impacts of sea level rise influence where and how development can occur.”

Infrastructure strain, she noted, results from increased development that can quickly overburden existing systems such as roads, water and waste management, making infrastructure upgrades a significant challenge.

As for lot sizes, Hart said the majority of lots on the Isle of Palms are small, which makes the code complex and restrictive. “People are paying a premium when they purchase these properties, so they want to build to the absolute limits,” she added.

Hart also cited interpreting regulations and public opposition as ongoing challenges.

“In interpreting regulations, zoning laws are very intricate, but each project and application is different,” she said. “They must be applied to diverse, often unique situations that require a deep understanding and careful interpretation.”

Looking ahead, Hart said she expects legal and jurisdictional complexities, infrastructure strain and climate change to be key issues for the island.

“I believe we will see an overlapping of authorities between local, state and federal agencies as it relates to development near the coastline,” she said. “As sea levels rise, low-lying coastal areas will become permanently inundated or experience more frequent flooding. We may have to look at stricter building codes, such as elevating homes or using flood-resistant materials. When it comes to infrastructure, we are already seeing the heavy burden of increased development on fragile island infrastructure, including roads, water systems and waste management. Zoning decisions will need to be coordinated with infrastructure planning to prevent overdevelopment that exceeds the island’s capacity.”

Hart said she has enjoyed working with other city staff members and encourages residents to reach out with any concerns.

“The team at IOP is very small but efficient,” she said. “The different departments are responsive, professional and effective in the community’s growth and development. To all residents, please make an effort to visit the local government or county website for accurate information and updates on zoning matters. If you are having any issues or concerns that affect our community and the environment, please feel free to come into our office and speak directly to one of our staff, and we will be happy to assist you.”

She concluded by saying that the Isle of Palms is now her community as well, which gives her a personal investment in protecting it.

“The health, safety and welfare of the residents here have become a responsibility of my own,” she said. “I am committed to managing land use, overseeing permits and ensuring compliance with local and state zoning laws.”