Island’s Got a New Hole-y Grail: Jeff’s Bagel Run Opens on Isle of Palms

Expand Credit: Laura Strecker

There’s a new hole-in-the-wall on Isle of Palms — and this one’s got schmear. Jeff’s Bagel Run officially opened its doors last Thursday at 1400 Palm Blvd., and let’s just say, the ribbon wasn’t the only thing getting sliced.

Bagel lovers, rejoice. This New York-style bagel haven is boiling and baking fresh dough daily, slinging everything from churro bagels to ranch-flavored rounds with house-whipped cream cheeses so good, you might cry into your coffee — which is also excellent, by the way. Try the cinnamon vanilla oat milk cold brew if you’re feeling fancy.

The Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce showed up in full force to welcome Jeff’s Bagel Run as its newest platinum member, scissors in hand and smiles all around. Chamber President Alex Stone summed it up best: “There’s nothing we love more than a fresh bagel — and a fresh business joining the community.” Vice President Zach Lary added, “If ribbon cuttings mean bagels, count me in every time.”

Among the local luminaries in attendance were City Council members Ashley Carroll, Blair Hahn and Rusty Streetman, plus the ever-supportive Ted Kinghorn of the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation. Right inside the front doors, visitors were greeted by the warm smell of fresh bagels — and a heartfelt poster tribute to the island’s first responders, courtesy of the LENS Foundation. It’s no surprise Jeff’s Bagel Run jumped on board as a supporter.

But the real hero of the story? Danielle Perera, the logistics-loving powerhouse behind the brand, co-founded the business in Orlando, Florida, with her husband, Jeff. In 2019, Jeff was laid off from his job, while Danielle — a stay-at-home mom at the time — stepped back into the workforce. The couple found themselves constantly driving far just to get a decent bagel, until one day Danielle turned to Jeff and asked, “Hey babe, will you make me a bagel?”

Expand Credit: Laura Strecker

That simple request launched a full-blown flavor experiment in their kitchen.

“He’d keep trying new recipes and ask me to taste them,” Danielle said. “I kept telling him, ‘It’s not there yet.’ But he was determined — he kept workshopping until he landed on the one. Once the recipe was locked down, he really ran with it.”

And “run” is putting it lightly. What started as a passion project has become a multi-state bagel boom, with locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas — and now, Charleston’s coast.

Danielle describes herself as the logistics operator, while Jeff is the creative visionary behind the menu.

“We make a great team,” she said. “He comes up with all the unique cream cheese spreads, and we’ve got a rotating bagel of the day — every day. Today is ranch, last week was pepper jack, yesterday was churro, and tomorrow will be Cheez-It. We like to have fun and play off trends.” She also emphasized that everything is fresh-baked — no freezers allowed.

Their motto? “Bake fresh, bring joy, build community.” And with a menu like that and hearts set on giving back, it’s safe to say they’re living up to it.

“We love giving back — especially to teachers and first responders.”

The Isle of Palms location is one of two in the Charleston area, owned and operated by local franchisee Matt Immerfall. At the grand opening, he gave a big shoutout to Rob Hamill and the team at Newport Construction for building out the beautiful space.

Expand Credit: Laura Strecker

“We’re just ecstatic to be here,” Matt shared. “This community is amazing, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience what makes Jeff’s Bagel Run so special.”

Whether you’re an early riser or a brunch-time bagel believer, Jeff’s Bagel Run is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. And yes, the drive-thru is coming soon — because sometimes, you just need a banana pudding bagel and lavender honey cold brew without leaving your car.

So next time you’re cruising down Palm Boulevard, follow your nose. Jeff’s Bagel Run is here to prove that the shortest distance between you and joy … is through a bagel.