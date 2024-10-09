Island Eye News to host IOP City Council Candidate Forum

Island Eye News will host a Candidate Forum on Monday, October 14 for the upcoming Isle of Palms City Council Special Election. The forum will be held at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

All three candidates - Susan Hill Smith, Joshua Hooser, and Rusty Streetman have committed to participating in the event. The forum will be moderated by Island Eye News publisher Lynn Pierotti.

On November 5th, Isle of Palms will hold a special election fill the open city council seat left vacate by Elizabeth Campsen's recent resignation.