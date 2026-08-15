Island Turtle Team Protecting Sea Turtle Nests During Isle of Palms Beach Renourishment

Every day from May 1 through mid-August, members of the Island Turtle Team patrol the entire Isle of Palms beach at dawn. They look for new sea turtle tracks, check nests for overnight hatching and monitor for threats such as ghost crabs, sand buildup and erosion.

During beach renourishment, protecting nesting sea turtles remains a top priority. If a turtle enters the construction area, all machinery and lights are shut down until she leaves. If she lays eggs, the Turtle Team carefully relocates them to a safe incubation site. Marinex, the city’s dredging contractor, also has a paid turtle monitor surveying the construction area throughout the night. Although nesting during construction is rare, crews are prepared to respond.

Most Isle of Palms nests this year were laid in Wild Dunes before renourishment work began. Under the guidance of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, nests within the three project areas were relocated to the middle of the island. A few nests at the south end were allowed to remain in place and have already hatched. Work in that area will not begin for several more months.

If you see turtle activity:

Report new tracks or nests to the Isle of Palms Police Department’s nonemergency line at 843-886-6522.

Large X’s across tracks indicate that the Turtle Team has inspected the area and either marked or relocated the nest.

Report any stranded sea turtle, dead or alive, to the same number.

An orange-painted dead turtle has already been documented and is awaiting removal by Isle of Palms Public Services.

The Turtle Team reports a successful season, with 40 nests recorded on the Isle of Palms so far, about half of which had hatched by the second week of August. Across South Carolina, some beaches are experiencing record-breaking nesting numbers this season.

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