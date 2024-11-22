Islander 71 Celebrating New Year’s Eve with Two Exclusive Events

Islander 71 is celebrating New Year's Eve with two unique ways on Tuesday, December 31st. Whether you prefer an intimate dining experience or a high-energy rooftop bash, the bar and restaurant has the perfect evening planned to help you welcome 2025.

Four-Course Chef Dinner

Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner in the main dining room. There will be seatings at 5 pm and 7 pm. Priced at $115 per person, the menu will feature dishes highlighting fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Reservations are now open via Resy.

Rooftop New Year’s Eve Party

For those looking for a vibrant way to celebrate, head to Islander 71’s heated rooftop deck for a party under the stars. The event will run from 8 pm to 1 am and features:

A DJ spinning live music all night

A welcome cocktail to kick off the festivities

Light bites

A champagne toast at midnight

Tickets are $65 if purchased in advance. You can get your tickets here.

“New Year’s Eve is one of our favorite nights to host here at Islander 71," said Jared Coetzee, Director of Operations at Islander 71. "This year, we wanted to create two incredible experiences—one for those seeking an elegant dinner and one for those looking to celebrate with energy and fun. With stunning waterfront views and unmatched vibes, Islander 71 is the place to be this New Year’s Eve.”