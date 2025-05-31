Islander 71 Now Open 7 Days a Week with All-New Menus

Summer is here, and Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar is now open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy waterfront views and Southern coastal cuisine daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the dining room, with the bar open later Thursday through Saturday for evening cocktails.

To celebrate the season, Islander 71 has also launched brand-new lunch and dinner menus, featuring fresh takes on local favorites, small plates, and new seafood entrées.

Visit www.islander71.com for menus, reservations, or event inquiries.