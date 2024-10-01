Islander 71 Offering a Lowcountry Boil Every Saturday in October

Lowcountry Boil, a time-honored Southern tradition featuring local shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, and spices boiled in Old Bay and served family-style, will be available at Islander 71 on the Isle of Palms every Saturday in October. At each boil, attendees can enjoy food, local craft beverages, waterfront views, football, live music, and more.

Event Details:

Every Saturday in October - 10/5, 10/12, 10/19, 10/26

From 12 pm to 6 pm or until supplies last

$25 per platter - tickets available for purchase day of event at restaurant

For more information, visit https://www.islander71.com.