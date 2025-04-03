Islander 71 Raises $13,260 for Hope Lodge Charleston, Names Charity Partner for Derby Event

Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar wrapped up its oyster roast season with a meaningful community event, Shucking for Hope Lodge, raising $13,260 for Hope Lodge Charleston. Held on Saturday, March 15, the event featured all-you-can-eat oysters, live music, and a packed house of locals rallying for a cause.

Hope Lodge Charleston, operated by the American Cancer Society, provides free lodging and support to cancer patients and their caregivers during treatment. Following the success of Shucking for Hope Lodge, Islander 71 is thrilled to announce Hope Lodge as its official charity partner for the upcoming Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 3.

The Derby event promises to be Charleston’s biggest celebration of the Run for the Roses, featuring a massive 20-foot outdoor screen, live music, a best-dressed contest, and more—all in support of Hope Lodge Charleston.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support during our oyster roast and look forward to keeping the momentum going with our Derby Day celebration,” said Jon Bushnell, owner of Islander 71.

For more on Hope Lodge Charleston, visit www.cancer.org.