Islander 71 Rolls Out New Summer Menus

Summer has officially arrived at Islander 71—and so has our brand-new lineup of seasonal dishes. From coastal classics to fun new additions, we’ve refreshed both our lunch and dinner menus with a mix of local seafood, Southern flavor and a few surprises along the way.

Highlights from the summer menu include:

  • The Seafood Tower — A showstopper packed with oysters, shrimp cocktail, poke and more
  • Shrimp & Crab Pasta Marsala — A creamy Southern spin on a coastal classic
  • Bettie Jane’s Crab Cakes — Maryland-style lump crab cakes served with whipped potatoes and roasted vegetables
  • Seared Salmon — Served with orzo salad, dill, lemon and pickled red onion
  • She Crab Fries — Our famous seasoned fries drizzled with creamy she crab soup (yes, they’re as good as they sound)

