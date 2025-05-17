Islander 71 Rolls Out New Summer Menus

Expand Provided

Summer has officially arrived at Islander 71—and so has our brand-new lineup of seasonal dishes. From coastal classics to fun new additions, we’ve refreshed both our lunch and dinner menus with a mix of local seafood, Southern flavor and a few surprises along the way.

Highlights from the summer menu include:

The Seafood Tower — A showstopper packed with oysters, shrimp cocktail, poke and more

— A showstopper packed with oysters, shrimp cocktail, poke and more Shrimp & Crab Pasta Marsala — A creamy Southern spin on a coastal classic

— A creamy Southern spin on a coastal classic Bettie Jane’s Crab Cakes — Maryland-style lump crab cakes served with whipped potatoes and roasted vegetables

— Maryland-style lump crab cakes served with whipped potatoes and roasted vegetables Seared Salmon — Served with orzo salad, dill, lemon and pickled red onion

— Served with orzo salad, dill, lemon and pickled red onion She Crab Fries — Our famous seasoned fries drizzled with creamy she crab soup (yes, they’re as good as they sound)

