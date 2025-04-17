Islander 71 to Host Kentucky Derby Party on May 3

Expand Maria Nina Ilagan 2566911_KentuckyDerbyVersion2_1080x1350_040725 - 1

Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar will host "Charleston’s Biggest Kentucky Derby Party" on Saturday, May 3, from 3 to 9 p.m., bringing all the action, energy and Southern flair of Derby Day to the waterfront.

This free, open-to-the-public event is a can’t-miss celebration for locals and visitors alike, with a scenic setting on the Intracoastal Waterway and plenty of ways to celebrate.

Event highlights include:

A massive 20-foot TV screen to catch all the racing action in high definition

A live DJ and MC keeping the party energized with music, commentary and giveaways

Signature Derby cocktails like Woodford Mint Juleps and Herradura Margaritas

Best Dressed and Best Hat contests with prizes for the most stylish guests

Waterfront views from Islander 71’s decks, bars and boat slips

A Derby-style 50/50 raffle benefiting Hope Lodge Charleston, which supports families undergoing cancer treatment in the Charleston area

“We’re excited to build on the momentum from last year’s party and do it even bigger in 2025,” said Jon Bushnell, owner of Islander 71. “From race fans to fashion lovers, everyone’s got a reason to show up and celebrate with us — and supporting Hope Lodge Charleston makes the day even more meaningful.”

No tickets or reservations are required. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their Derby best and arrive early to grab a prime spot on the deck.

More details and updates are available at: https://www.islander71.com/events/charlestons-biggest-kentucky-derby-party-at-islander-71