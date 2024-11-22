Islander 71 to Host Rivalry Weekend Football Bash with 14-Foot Screen and Oyster Roast

Islander 71 invites football fans to celebrate Rivalry Weekend in grand style. From Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st, the Isle of Palms bar and restaurant will offer nonstop football action on a 14-foot screen, showcasing every big rivalry game of the season. Guests can enjoy lunch and dinner service all weekend, and Saturday will feature an all-you-can-eat oyster roast with local oyster clusters.

“We’re creating the ultimate game-day experience for fans here on the water,” said Jared Coetzee, Director of Operations. “Whether you’re cheering for your team or just enjoying the atmosphere, our goal is to make Islander 71 the best place to watch football this weekend – with great food, great views, and a fun, laid-back vibe.”

For more information about Rivalry Weekend at Islander 71, visit www.islander71.com or call 877-420-9558.