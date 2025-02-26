Islander 71 to Host Studio 54 Tribute Show with Me & Mr. Jones

Get ready to dust off your sequins, peel out the vinyl and relive the magic of Studio 54. In honor of the legendary nightclub’s anniversary, local band Me & Mr. Jones is bringing the glitz, glam, and iconic disco sound back to the stage for a one-night-only, 9-piece live band "Studio 54" tribute show called "Le Freak" on Friday April 18, 2025 at Islander 71 on Isle of Palms. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Studio 54, which first opened its doors in April 1977, became the ultimate hotspot for music, fashion, and over-the-top nightlife, hosting some of the most iconic artists of the disco era. Me & Mr. Jones will pay tribute to that golden age with a setlist featuring legendary hits from Donna Summer, Chic, The Bee Gees, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more.

“This isn’t just a concert—it’s an experience,” said band leader and lead singer, Alyce Marie. “I don’t do cheesy gimmicks- I'm all about flashy details, stimulating effects and personally curated design for all of my shows and events ! We’re recreating the magic of Studio 54 with the music, the vibe, and the unforgettable energy that made it legendary and I want it felt on both sides of the stage! Life is too short for boring so expect the MOST!”

Guests are expected to dress in their MOST fierce and boldest disco attire for the ultimate throwback night. The evening will feature a dance floor, themed cocktails, vendors, and DJ sets from "See Jane Spin," and more.

GA and VIP tickets are both available now on Eventbrite.