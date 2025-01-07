Islander 71 to host Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend Kickoff Party

Expand UPDATED _2025 WDAE kickoff party - 1

On Friday, Jan. 17, from 4–6 p.m., Islander 71 will host Cool Local Authors with Hot New Books, the kickoff party for the Wild Dunes Author Event & Weekend. The event will feature popular local writers Susan Boyer, Caroline Cleveland, and Roger Jones. Isle of Palms author Mary Alice Monroe will introduce the authors and welcome attendees to the party.

Tickets are $10 and include light appetizers, a cash bar, a brief author book chat, and book signings. Books will be available for purchase at the Buxton Books pop-up shop.

This special event is open to the public, but tickets are limited. RSVP at maryalicemonroe.com. A ticket to Sunday’s main event is not required to attend the kickoff party.