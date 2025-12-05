Isle of Moms: Holiday Magic on the Island

Jen: The holiday spirit hit Isle of Palms in full force this week, and not just because Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted riding around on a golf cart handing out cookies. There was something bigger happening — something that made the whole island feel connected and in the holiday spirit.

Lisa: It started with that golf cart ride, which felt like the most Isle of Palms Christmas moment ever. Santa climbed aboard at the Rec Center, waved like a pro, and suddenly families were spilling out of houses. Kids were running barefoot down driveways, parents were snapping pictures and dogs were pulling every human they could toward the cookies.

Jen: And while Santa remembered the cookies, he completely forgot the naughty list.

Lisa: Which meant, of course, that everyone on Isle of Palms was officially nice for the day. No one was checked twice and everyone got a cookie.

Jen: Later that week, the island gathered again, this time indoors at the LENS community gift-wrapping night. More than 30 neighbors came together with rolls of paper, stacks of board games ready to be wrapped and an eagerness to help.

Lisa: And these gifts mattered. Every board game wrapped was for the first responders and their families who serve and work on Isle of Palms. The goal was simple but meaningful: to give these families something fun, shared and joyful during the holidays.

Jen: What struck us is how seamlessly both moments connected — Santa bringing magic to the streets and neighbors wrapping gifts for the people who protect those streets. The two events featured very different scenes, but they held the same heartbeat.

Lisa: This island shows up — for joy, for service, for each other.

Jen: And while we still cannot promise Santa will forget the naughty list next year …

Lisa: We can promise that this island will have a holiday filled with generosity, heart and community.