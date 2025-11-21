Isle of Moms: Small Island, Big Heart

Expand Lisa, Naomi, and Jen (l-r)

Jen: Do you ever feel like we live on an island? We’ve got the beach and the waterway, and we track the tides like it’s second nature. But for me the phrase rings true in more than just the literal sense. In the ways that matter — community, friendship, people showing up — this place feels less like a tiny island and more like a thriving city where kindness multiplies and safety nets appear almost by magic.

Lisa: It’s true. Our carpool situation alone is best-in-class. And the meal trains? We could write a book about them. Friends step in when you’ve had a baby or when you’re under the weather, simply to show compassion and lend a hand. I’ve never seen anything like it.

Jen: When you tell someone you live here, it’s almost as if they’re in your corner by default. That extends to businesses, neighbors and friends. We’re all out here together, rooting for one another and making life a little easier whenever we can.

Lisa: That quiet current of kindness is the heartbeat of this place. We wanted our first column to shine a light on it.

Jen: We started wondering how to surface that feeling — the sweet soul of the island — in a way that felt honest and tangible. That’s how the Kindness Mailbox and Gratitude Photobooth at the Isle of Palms Rec Center came to be.

Lisa: The mailbox is already filling up with the sweetest notes from neighbors to one another. We’ll share a few in future columns, but here’s one that melted our hearts: Caroline, a first-grader, wrote, “I love Isle of Palms because everyone is welcome on this island.”

Jen: And have you seen the photobooth? Pop and Palette donated it to the city — a stunning installation of balloons and florals. Naomi launched her business this year from her home on Waterway Boulevard, and she’s already giving back to the community by supporting events like our gratitude month.

Lisa: That’s what this place does: we show up, cheer each other on, and make ordinary days a little brighter.

Jen: Consider this your friendly reminder: the magic here is real, and we’re all part of it.