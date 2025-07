The 2025 Isle of Palms Half Rubber Tournament will take place Saturday, Aug. 9, at 8 a.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department.

Teams may consist of three or four players, and the cost is $25 per person. Every participant will receive a tournament shirt, while the tournament champion and runner-up will receive prizes from local sponsors and businesses.

Register a team today at www.iop.net. For more information, contact the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.