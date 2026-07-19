Isle of Palms 2026 Half Rubber Tournament Set for Aug. 8

The 2026 IOP Half Rubber Tournament will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department beginning at 8 a.m.

Teams may consist of three or four players, and the entry fee is $25 per person. Every participant will receive a tournament T-shirt. The tournament champion and runner-up will receive prizes from local sponsors and businesses.

Sponsors for the 2026 tournament include Just Beachy, Barrier Island Eco Tours, IOPIZZA Co., Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, The Windjammer, New York Butcher Shoppe, Islander 71, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina and My Favorite Things.

Register a team today at iop.net. For more information about the tournament, contact the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at (843) 886-8294.