Op-Ed: Isle of Palms Administrative Committee Advances New Compensation Plan Structure to Address First Responder Pay and Retention

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Isle of Palms has taken an initial step toward addressing concerns about compensation and retention among first responders and other city employees. At the April 6 Administrative Committee meeting, council members advanced a seven-point set of structural and sustainable compensation changes designed to make the city more competitive with neighboring communities. The goal is to ensure the city does not fall behind the regional market.

The proposal includes a market-based adjustment to base pay across all employee groups, with a focus on public safety. Under the plan, starting salaries for firefighters and police officers would increase to above the 80th percentile compared to surrounding municipalities. These adjustments are designed to flow through each department’s full pay scale, ensuring existing employees also benefit proportionally. The changes aim to position Isle of Palms as a more competitive employer in a tight regional market.

Another key component is the introduction of formal incentive programs for both police and fire departments, allowing employees to earn additional base pay. Developed in collaboration with department leadership, the programs are designed to reward specialized skills, certifications and additional responsibilities. Examples include incentives for field training, marine operations, bilingual capabilities and advanced certifications.

The proposal also includes targeted job reclassifications for public safety, general and administrative positions to better reflect responsibilities and market conditions.

It also calls for improvements to hiring practices. A new policy would recognize up to half of a new hire’s prior relevant experience, allowing placement within the pay scale at levels up to the midpoint. This change is intended to attract experienced candidates and reduce barriers to recruiting from other departments.

To support long-term sustainability, the plan incorporates annual adjustments to pay ranges based on the Consumer Price Index for the South (CPI-U South). Beginning in fiscal year 2028, salary ranges would automatically adjust within a defined band of 1% to 4% annually. This approach is designed to prevent the city from falling behind market rates and provide greater predictability in budgeting.

The plan also calls for the development of a more structured and transparent overtime policy to ensure fairness, compliance and improved workforce planning.

Additional recommendations include monitoring market conditions more proactively and addressing the employee performance evaluation process.

Taken together, these structural compensation changes — including base pay adjustments, pensions, benefits and incentive programs — represent an incremental community investment of nearly $1 million. Officials said the plan is intended as a first step toward building a sustainable compensation framework rather than relying on one-time or short-term fixes.

The measures are intended to position Isle of Palms more competitively within the region, particularly for first responders. While city turnover data showed fewer departures than previously reported, with roughly 21% attributed to pay, compensation remains a contributing factor. Officials noted that retaining experienced personnel is more cost-effective than recruiting and training new hires and said they intend to address all factors affecting turnover.

The proposal now moves to the Ways and Means Committee for further review on April 14, followed by consideration by the full City Council later this month. If approved, the changes could take effect as early as July 1, at the start of the new fiscal year.