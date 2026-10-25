Isle of Palms Announces Winners of First Native Landscaping Contest

Expand Magnolia flower - Mimi Wood (Co-1st place)

The winners of the City of Isle of Palms' new Native Landscaping Contest submitted entries that showed their commitment to promoting native plants and trees on their properties for the sake of beauty, wildlife and sustainability.

Contest winners include:

First place (tie): Mimi Wood

Mimi Wood First place (tie): Melissa Trace

Melissa Trace Third place: Dr. Jonathan Knoche and Dr. Susan Knoche

Dr. Jonathan Knoche and Dr. Susan Knoche Fourth place: Sandy Pusey Cameron

Sandy Pusey Cameron Honorable mention: Anne-Marie Katz

Tony Bertauski, director of Trident Technical College's horticulture program, judged the contest based on descriptions and photos submitted by mid-September. Winners received gift cards from contest sponsors, including Roots & Shoots Nursery in West Ashley, Acme Lowcountry Kitchen and Native Plants to the People.

The city's Environmental Advisory Committee launched the contest with support from city staff as part of ongoing efforts to promote native plants and trees.

Landscaping and gardening with native plants and trees has become a national trend, though most properties, including those of the winners, also feature nonnative plants. Here's a closer look at what they've created.

Expand Carolina Lily - Melissa Trace (Co-1st place)

Melissa Trace — First Place (Tie)

Judging: Excellent native plant diversity, exceptional use of water features that benefit wildlife and numerous sustainable practices.

Details: Trace is a certified master gardener who has planted a whimsical mix of native and hardy plants in her garden, including orange trumpet vine, swamp sunflowers, coral honeysuckle, milkweed, coneflower, palmetto trees and many varieties of grasses.

“My garden has grown into a small ecosystem of its own, because I've been intentional at every step.”

Stepping stones lead visitors under a jasmine-covered trellis to a lush backyard space that supports squirrels, hummingbirds, bluebirds, countless finch families, butterflies and other pollinators.

“My favorite feature is how it all works together – and sharing my little piece of paradise with family and friends and wildlife.”

Eco-practices: Trace composts, propagates native plants in her small greenhouse, uses rain barrels and electric gardening equipment powered by solar panels. She does not use any chemicals or pesticides.

Mimi Wood — First Place (Tie)

Judging: Outstanding native diversity, with notable support for wildlife and exceptional commitment overall.

Details: With a landmark purple bike at the corner, Wood's Waterway Boulevard home features swamp sunflower, coral honeysuckle, milkweed, purple and red coneflowers, two varieties of purple aster, black-eyed Susan, coreopsis, muhly grass and wax myrtle. Native trees include palmettos, live oaks, longleaf pine and magnolia.

Expand Native black-eyed Susan with a nonnative giant leopard plant in the background and a native oak tree with native resurrection fern — Dr. Jonathan and Dr. Susan Knoche (Third Place)

“When originally planted, some non-native species were installed in my garden,” Wood explained. “In tweaking it over the past three-ish years, I add only native species.”

While the basket of her decorative bike may be filled with nonnative annuals, she is trying to surround the bike with drought-tolerant natives.

“I've found natives to require much less maintenance, and little to no fertilizer.”

Eco-practices: Wood added three birdbaths, a small recirculating pond for birds and beneficial insect houses.

“I let things go to seed for the birds,” she noted. “That practice results in less work for me, as the plants self-seed.”

Expand Major Wheeler Red - Dr. Jonathan and Dr. Susan Knoche (Third Place)

Dr. Jonathan and Dr. Susan Knoche — Third Place

Judging: Excellent emphasis on pollinator plants.

Details: The Knoches' yard and gardens showcase an abundance of plants, including favorites of bees and butterflies. Featured natives include a live oak with a resurrection fern, two redbud trees, muhly grass, wild coreopsis, goldenrod, milkweed, aster plants and black-eyed Susan.

The Knoches purchase from native plant nurseries and gardening events to keep it local.

“We try to find plants that will support the native pollinator population and provide year-round flowering or color interest,” they shared.

Expand Blanket Flower - Sandy Pusey Cameron (4th Place)

Sandy Pusey Cameron — Fourth Place

Judging: Strong use of characteristic Lowcountry natives.

Details: “Our property has a mix of native and non-native plants and trees, but by far the natives are my favorite,” Cameron said.

That includes live oak and magnolia trees. Her family recently installed a pool along with 16 sabal palmettos and several sweetgrass plants.

“Not only is it beautiful, it has become a bird and butterfly paradise.”

Out front, thriving blanket flowers “make me smile every time I pull into the driveway,” she said.

Anne-Marie Katz — Honorable Mention

Judging: A useful example of a garden transitioning from a conventional residential landscape to a pollinator-friendly approach.

Details: “Non-native plants have struggled in our sandy soil,” Katz reported.

“After the last six years of spending thousands of dollars and hiring three different landscape companies who did not recommend using native plants, we decided to only plant native plants going forward. What a great decision!” she said.

“After removing struggling plants and adding new ones in consultation with the specialists at Roots and Shoots, everything has flourished.”

Learn more through the City of Isle of Palms' Native Plants webpage.