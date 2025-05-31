Isle of Palms Approves $15,000 in Funding for Chamber, Considers Future Partnership with Explore Charleston

The Isle of Palms City Council has approved another $15,000 sponsorship for the IOP Chamber of Commerce following a highly successful marketing campaign that generated more than $1.6 million in revenue and $185,000 in tax revenue for the island, according to estimates by Chamber Vice President Zach Lary and marketing professional Brian Hoffman.

The campaign, which ran from December 2024 through February 2025, was funded through the city’s accommodations tax (ATAX) program. It was designed and executed by Miles Marketing Agency in partnership with the IOP Chamber.

Total ad spend was just $10,676.55 and focused on promoting the island as a family-friendly vacation destination in key markets such as Atlanta, Charlotte and Knoxville on Meta platforms.

Speaking during an ATAX Committee meeting in March, Lary and Hoffman of Miles Marketing shared how targeted Facebook and Instagram ads directed users to the Chamber’s website, which hosts event calendars and categorized maps of the island to help visitors connect with local businesses.

“The big takeaway from this pilot: it's replicable, it's scalable,” said Lary. “More funding allows us to have more reach and ultimately more money for IOP businesses and the city as a whole.”

Following the campaign’s success, the Chamber submitted a new request for $55,000 to expand their efforts, ultimately being awarded just $15,000. Their goals include scaling up the marketing campaign across Google and Meta platforms, improving collaboration with city officials and local businesses, and using real-time data to optimize strategies.

Under South Carolina law, municipalities collect a 2% accommodations tax on overnight stays in hotels, inns and vacation rentals. At least 30% of this revenue must go toward funding a destination marketing organization (DMO). On the Isle of Palms, that portion — over $1 million annually — currently goes to the Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Explore Charleston.

While the council approved the $15,000 sponsorship, discussions included how future efforts might be funded in collaboration with the city’s DMO.

“This is advertising. It should come out of our 30% ATAX money and not the 60%. I support finding a way for you to get with the CVB and carve off a piece of that money in order to hit hard with this branding effort,” said Council Member John Bogosian. “I’m all in favor of supporting the Chamber with more money around this initiative; I just think it’s in the wrong bucket.”

Mayor Philip Pounds indicated openness to exploring a shared approach.

“I think it would be great to have an alternative, local DMO,” he said. “I think there’s enough to go around for more than one effort. It could get you further beyond the $55,000.”