Isle of Palms Approves New Marketing Strategy Aimed at Families

In an effort to attract more family tourism, the Isle of Palms has approved a $15,000 marketing initiative to brand the island as a premier family-friendly destination. The City Council unanimously approved the funding on Nov. 12, following a recommendation from the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.

Councilman John Bogosian, a proponent of the initiative, highlighted its potential impact.

“Promoting the island as family-first solves a lot of our issues around livability,” he said “Families coming here for a week contribute significantly more to the local economy compared to bachelor and bachelorette parties.”

Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce President Rod Turnage outlined the strategy, emphasizing the need for “more synergy around IOP branding” and targeting both local residents and out-of-town visitors.

“This initiative is about connecting businesses with visitors and building lasting relationships that encourage families to return year after year,” he said.

Key components of the strategy include an online business directory and a robust social media presence showcasing local attractions.

“We don’t define what a family looks like; this is truly inclusive,” Turnage added.

The directory will highlight budget-friendly options and specify autism-friendly, pet-friendly, and handicap-accessible businesses to accommodate all types of families.

A revamped website, scheduled for a phase one rollout this month, will feature a comprehensive map of local businesses and attractions. This digital engagement tool is expected to drive website traffic, boost local business visibility, and cultivate a loyal audience of family vacationers. The campaign will initially target “low-hanging fruit,” such as social media users searching for activities in the Charleston area.

A physical kiosk on Front Beach is also under discussion for phase two of the plan. The kiosk would provide in-person guidance for visitors, complementing the digital directory.

“When I arrived at Isle of Palms, I struggled to find information about the island’s offerings,” said Lauren Anderson, a local marketing specialist. “A physical kiosk will be a great resource for families looking for recommendations.”

Turnage noted that the underrepresentation of local businesses online has hindered the island’s ability to attract and retain family vacationers. The marketing plan seeks to address this gap, drawing inspiration from upscale destinations like Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island.

The Chamber anticipates a total project budget of $75,000, including the $15,000 approved by the City Council for targeted marketing campaigns, $20,000 for a physical kiosk on Front Beach, and $30,000 for beautification efforts such as new welcome signs, flower boxes, and landscaping.

Success metrics for the initiative will include increased website traffic, a rise in family vacation numbers, and positive feedback from visitors and local businesses. The Chamber also hopes to see growth in its membership, reflecting greater involvement from local enterprises. The Chamber plans to report its findings to the City Council in February 2025.