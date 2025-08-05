Isle of Palms ATAX Committee Opens Second Round of Funding

The Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee (ATAX) for the City of Isle of Palms has opened a second round of funding for qualified nonprofit organizations. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Isle of Palms is accepting applications from organizations seeking grants from the 2% state accommodations tax fund for fiscal year 2026. A total of $35,000 remains available for eligible applications.

South Carolina law allows for a 2% tax levy on the rental of all transient accommodations to help support and promote tourism-related activities in municipalities and counties. Individuals staying overnight in hotels, motels, inns and vacation rentals pay the 2% tax in addition to the statewide sales tax and any applicable local sales and use taxes. State law requires that accommodations tax funds be used to attract and provide for tourists and must be spent on tourism-related expenditures.

The application link is available on this page.