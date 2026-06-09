Isle of Palms Beach Renourishment Project: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services has approved the City of Isle of Palms' request for dredging and beach renourishment along the island's shoreline. The permit is valid for five years.

Contractor Marinex is expected to begin setting up equipment and staging areas in late June, with sand pumping expected to begin shortly after the Fourth of July. Construction is anticipated to advance at a pace of approximately 25,000 to 30,000 cubic yards of sand per day, or roughly 100 to 300 feet of shoreline daily.

Project Timeline

Work will be completed in three phases along the beach, with all timelines subject to change due to weather and other factors:

Early July through mid-August — Reach 1: Sand placement begins near Mariner's Walk and progresses north to Ocean Point Drive.

August through early September — Reach 2: Work continues near the Wild Dunes Property Owners Beach House and moves south to 56th Avenue.

Mid-September through November — Reach 3: Sand placement begins at the midpoint between Fifth and Seventh avenues, extending north to the pier and then south to Breach Inlet.

All dates are estimates and subject to change. Visit the city's beach webpage for live project updates.

Sea Turtle Protection

Nighttime monitoring will be conducted in active construction areas to protect sea turtles during nesting season. If a turtle attempts to nest, crews will establish a buffer zone around the animal to ensure she can complete the process safely and without disturbance.

The Beach Stays Open

The beach will remain accessible to the public throughout construction. Sand walkovers will be installed so beachgoers can safely cross pipes and reach the water. Only the active construction zone will be cordoned off.