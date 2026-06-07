Isle of Palms Beach Run Returns July 25

The 2026 Isle of Palms Beach Run will take place Saturday, July 25, on Front Beach behind the Windjammer on the Isle of Palms.

Competitors can enter the following divisions: a 5K Run/Walk or a 10K Run. The race begins at 8 a.m., and Youth Fun Runs start at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is $30 to $40 for the 5K Run/Walk or 10K Run and $10 for the Youth Fun Runs. Race-day registration will open at 7 a.m. Cash and checks only.

Registered participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Sponsors for the race include the Windjammer, Acme, Barrier Island Eco Tours, The Foot Store, Play It Again Sports, Harris Teeter, TCBY, BodyArmor Sports Drink and Queen City Timing.

To register, visit RaceRoster.com or stop by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 24 28th Ave. For more information, call 843-886-8294.