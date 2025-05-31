Isle of Palms Beach Run Scheduled for July 19

The 2025 Isle of Palms Beach Run will take place Saturday, July 19, on Front Beach, behind The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms.

Competitors can enter in the following divisions: 5K run/walk or 10K run. The race begins at 8 a.m., and youth fun runs start at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $30–$40 for the 5K run/walk or 10K run, and $10 for the youth fun runs. Registration will also be open at 7 a.m. on race day; cash or check only.

Registered race participants will receive a free moisture-wicking T-shirt.

Register at raceroster.com, at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department, 24 28th Ave., or call 843-886-8294 for more information.