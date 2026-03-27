Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight: Exclusive Properties

For generations, the Isle of Palms has drawn visitors with its wide beaches, warm ocean breezes, and laid-back coastal charm just minutes from Charleston. Today, many families experience that Lowcountry magic through beautifully designed vacation homes—and one local company has made it their mission to ensure every stay feels effortless and unforgettable.

Enter Exclusive Properties, a family-owned Isle of Palms Chamber member specializing in luxury vacation rentals and property management right here on the island. For more than 15 years, the company has focused on helping visitors experience the Isle of Palms the way locals know it best: relaxed, scenic, and surrounded by the comforts of home.

Unlike traditional hotel stays, Exclusive Properties offers guests the opportunity to settle into spacious beach homes designed for gathering and making memories. Their portfolio includes some of the island’s most desirable residences—many with four to twelve bedrooms, private pools, ocean views, and expansive outdoor living spaces perfect for morning coffee or sunset dinners after a long day at the beach.

But what truly sets Exclusive Properties apart is the personal touch behind the experience. As a locally rooted, family-run company, their team brings extensive knowledge of the island and the Charleston area, helping guests discover everything from the best seafood spots to unforgettable boating adventures.

Through their concierge services, visitors can elevate their stay even further. Whether arranging a private chef, booking a fishing charter, planning a harbor cruise, or securing restaurant reservations, the Exclusive Properties team works behind the scenes to create a seamless coastal getaway.

For homeowners on Isle of Palms, Exclusive Properties also provides full-service property management—handling everything from reservations and guest screening to maintenance and marketing. Their goal is simple: maximize rental income while protecting each home as if it were their own.

The result is a business that serves both sides of the island’s vibrant community—welcoming visitors while helping homeowners care for some of Isle of Palms’ most beautiful residences.

For locals, Exclusive Properties represents something even more meaningful: a company that helps introduce new visitors to the unique charm of the island while ensuring they leave with lasting memories—and a desire to return year after year.

To explore their vacation homes or learn more about property management services, visit exclusivepropertiesus.com or stop by their office at 1116 Palm Boulevard on Isle of Palms.