Isle of Palms City Council Advances $32M Beach Renourishment Project, Approves Use of New Company in 7–2 Vote

The Isle of Palms City Council focused on upcoming beach renourishment efforts, major budget considerations and a restructuring of its finance oversight process at its Jan. 29 meeting, as leaders prepare for an expensive year — particularly in coastal protection work.

Council members voted 7–2 to hire Foth/Olsen of Jacksonville to study the city’s sand renourishment strategy. Coastal Sciences & Engineering, which has a long history with the city, will continue to manage IOP’s current renourishment project.

Foth will provide a detailed 10- to 20-year plan introducing new strategies, including regulatory, financial and environmental considerations.

“Hiring Foth/Olsen to provide detailed future beach management strategies to preserve a healthy beach is the first significant tangible step toward proactive, long-range beach planning — positioning Isle of Palms to manage future challenges the way leading coastal communities like Hilton Head have done,” Council Member Scott Pierce said.

While some council members said the current approach has been effective, a majority agreed that bringing in a new contractor could introduce more innovative methods aimed at extending the lifespan of future sand placements.

“It’s nothing against what we’ve done, but look at the condition of the beach. We’re in a situation now that I think would be a disservice if we didn’t look at other alternatives and techniques on how to long-term manage our beach,” Council Member John Bogosian said.

Other council members echoed those concerns, including Katie Miars, who said, “I think we need to look at other alternatives. … We cannot fiscally keep going in the way we are going.” She added that the cost of sand has roughly doubled in recent years, creating a financial challenge if projects continue at their current pace.

Mayor Phillip Pounds said “hard structures are to retain sand to extend the life of our renourishment project,” citing groins or breakwater structures.

Current beach restoration remains a central priority for the city and is part of IOP’s long-term Comprehensive Beach Management Plan. Officials say erosion continues to threaten oceanfront properties, beach access and the local tourism economy, and that full-scale renourishment is necessary for lasting protection.

City leaders argue that a full renourishment is needed to protect both the community and the local economy.

The beach renourishment project will be put out to bid next month, with construction expected to begin early in the summer season. Although the project will take place during peak tourism months, officials say the timing is optimal to slow erosion and is more favorable from a pricing standpoint.

The project is budgeted at approximately $32 million. Current projections show about $10 million coming from the city’s beach renourishment fund and roughly $12 million from Wild Dunes, with the source of the remaining $10 million still to be finalized. Options under consideration include drawing down existing state and municipal accommodations tax funds, debt financing or a combination of the two.

Facing record expenditures, council members also agreed to replace the council workshop by re-establishing the currently defunct Finance/Ways and Means Committee. All council members would serve on the committee, which would oversee funding for large-scale infrastructure and beach protection projects.

“The city workshop felt cumbersome to me, and I felt it was time to change back to a Ways and Means,” Council Member Jimmy Ward said.

“With roughly $60 million being invested this year in beach restoration, infrastructure, first responder equipment and our workforce, restoring the council finance committee ensures transparency and forward planning that match the scale of that investment,” Pierce said.

In other business, the council approved moving forward with a redesign of parking, improvements to the public dock area and redevelopment of the remaining lot at the IOP Marina, with up to $500,000 allocated for the project.