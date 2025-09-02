Isle of Palms City Council Candidate Forum Scheduled for Oct. 13

Expand Meet the Candidates Forum Flyer - favorite

The League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area and the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor a nonpartisan Isle of Palms City Council forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club.

Attendees will hear from candidates for City Council in the November 2025 election and will have an opportunity to meet and mingle afterward. All candidates have been invited to participate.

Admission is free and open to the public. An RSVP is requested to reserve a seat at tickettailor.com/events/leagueofwomenvoterscharlestonarea1/1831824. Registrants will receive an email confirmation and reminder with additional details. Walk-ins will be seated as space permits.