Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew Announces 2025 Spring Litter Sweeps

Expand Provided by Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew

The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew will begin its 2025 spring litter sweep series on March 10 in partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team. Each litter sweep includes a welcome session geared toward students, groups, businesses, families, and other newcomers. The series will continue every other Monday evening on these dates: March 24, April 7 and 21, and May 5 and 19.

The April 21 litter sweep will take place on Earth Day Eve. The theme for this year’s Earth Day, observed on April 22, is “Our Power, Our Planet.”

The optional welcome session for each spring litter sweep runs from 5:30 to 6 p.m., with the cleanup continuing through 7 p.m. Volunteers should meet near the city restroom building (featuring the IOP postcard mural) and Coconut Joe’s in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

As temperatures rise and visitor numbers increase, bringing more litter to the area, the IOP Cleanup Crew will transition to a summer schedule, with litter sweeps every Monday night and Wednesday morning.

The IOP Cleanup Crew relies on volunteer efforts to help keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems and public health, document litter data, and address the pollution crisis. In 2024, 75% of all litter collected on Isle of Palms and documented in the Litter Journal was plastic or contained plastic components, including cigarette filters, which contain plastic threads.

Since 2018, thousands of volunteers have joined the crew, collecting more than 225,000 litter items while recording data in the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter Journal. The City of Isle of Palms and local businesses also support the citizen scientists of the IOP Cleanup Crew.

IOP Cleanup Crew 2025 Litter Sweep Details