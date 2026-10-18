Isle of Palms Community Comes Together to Celebrate and Support Local Firefighters

Expand Kids play games with a stilt-walker on the lawn at Islander 71 during Firefighters Appreciation Night. Photo: BobbyC Vision Media

The Isle of Palms community came together Friday, Oct. 9, for a memorable evening of appreciation and generosity at Firefighters Appreciation Night, hosted at Islander 71. Organized by the Isle of Palms LENS Foundation, the event brought residents, local businesses, volunteers and public safety personnel together to celebrate the firefighters who serve and protect the community.

The evening offered something for everyone in a relaxed, welcoming, no-pressure atmosphere. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to connect with neighbors, show their appreciation for local firefighters and participate in an event filled with community spirit. Generous door prizes offered exceptional value, while donations and tip jars provided opportunities for attendees to support the firefighters.

The event's success reflected the remarkable generosity of the Isle of Palms community. An outpouring of volunteer support helped make the evening possible, with so many people stepping forward to help that there were nearly more volunteers than positions to fill.

Expand Isle of Palms Mayor Pounds mixes his "Mayor Margaritas" behind the bar at Islander 71. Photo: BobbyC Vision Media

We are very appreciative of our sponsors who support us and our honorary co-chairs, Terri Haack and Dan Batista, from Wild Dunes Resort and Explore Charleston, respectively. Mayor Phillip Pounds, as usual, was fun to have behind the bar.

Islander 71 provided an outstanding venue, and its staff were helpful and supportive throughout the evening. Local police officers also joined the gathering to show their support for the firefighters.

But an event of this scale doesn't just happen. Months of planning, outreach, marketing and coordination took place behind the scenes to bring the evening to life. Ted Kinghorn, Alicia Zimov and Kasey Bronco led those efforts, bringing their complementary talents and dedication to the project.

The evening also underscored an important truth: The strength of Isle of Palms Fire and Rescue rests not only with the firefighters themselves but also with the community that stands behind them. From residents and volunteers to local businesses and elected leaders, that support was clearly on display.

Expand Isle of Palms Fire and Rescue firefighters with Sparky the Fire Dog. Photo: BobbyC Vision Media

As one community member reflected, the evening demonstrated just how organized, well-supported and thoughtfully planned the event had been. The combination of an inviting atmosphere, generous prizes, enthusiastic volunteers and a supportive host venue made it a successful neighborhood gathering.

In a message following the event, Chief Oliverius expressed his gratitude:

“What a fun night to celebrate with our community and firefighters. We are blessed to serve such a wonderful and generous Island. Huge thank you to all the families that attended, including the talented and hardworking LENS Foundation volunteers, our incredible business partners and Islander 71 for hosting such a special evening!”

Expand Young guests meet Sparky the Fire Dog in front of an Isle of Palms fire truck. Photo: BobbyC Vision Media

He also emphasized that the strength of Isle of Palms Fire and Rescue is rooted in the community and its elected leaders, who consistently support local public safety efforts.

Thanks to everyone who attended, volunteered, contributed prizes, supported the event and helped make the evening possible.

For more information and event photos, visit lensiop.com.