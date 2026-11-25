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The city of Isle of Palms has completed dune fencing and vegetation planting along Reaches 1 and 2 of the city's beach renourishment project.

Earth Balance, the city's contractor, planted approximately 113,000 native plants, including beach morning glory, bitter panic grass and sea oats, and installed more than 5,000 feet of sand fencing along the newly renourished dunes.

Together, the fencing and vegetation will help stabilize the dunes and prolong the benefits of the city's beach renourishment project. As the plants mature, their expanding root systems will anchor the sand, while their foliage and the sand fencing will help reduce wind erosion, capture windblown sand and encourage natural dune growth over time.

The $307,000 dune restoration project is a joint investment by the city of Isle of Palms and the Wild Dunes Community Association (WDCA). The city will pay $47,130 for Reaches 1 and 2 on the north end and $102,870 for Reach 3 on the south end. WDCA has agreed to supplement the city's contribution with an additional $157,000 for planting and fencing along Reaches 1 and 2.

Dune fencing and vegetation planting will take place along Reach 3 on the south end of the island in spring 2027, coinciding with the next optimal planting season.

For more information about the city's beach renourishment projects, visit isleofpalms.gov/city-managed-beach-restoration-projects.