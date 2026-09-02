Isle of Palms Completes First Phase of Beach Renourishment Ahead of Schedule

After 35 days of construction, the city’s dredging contractor, Marinex, has completed Reach 1 of the Isle of Palms Beach Renourishment Project more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

Marinex placed approximately 900,000 cubic yards of sand along Reach 1, extending from Mariner’s Walk to Dewees Inlet. For perspective, that is enough sand to fill roughly 275 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Within 24 hours of completing Reach 1, construction crews moved to Reach 2 and began pumping sand near the Wild Dunes Property Owners Beach House. During this phase, crews will place approximately 800,000 cubic yards of sand between the Beach House and 56th Avenue. The city’s coastal engineers expect this reach to take approximately 45 days, although the dredging schedule remains subject to weather conditions and equipment maintenance.

Once Reach 2 is complete, crews will move to Reach 3 on the south end of the island, extending from the Isle of Palms Pier to Breach Inlet and placing an additional 800,000 cubic yards of sand.

By the end of the project, approximately 2.5 million cubic yards of sand will have been placed along the Isle of Palms shoreline, creating a wider beach and restored dune system. Together, the beach and dunes serve as a natural barrier against storm surge, erosion and flooding, helping protect people, property and public infrastructure.

Renourishment also preserves recreational space for beachgoers, supports the island’s tourism economy and provides habitat for sea turtles, shorebirds, plants and other coastal species.

The beach will remain open throughout the project, and active construction zones of approximately 300 yards will be fenced off for public safety. Sand walkovers will be constructed over the dredge pipe to maintain access to the ocean for beachgoers.

Residents and visitors can follow the project’s progress and view the latest construction forecast at isleofpalms.gov/city-managed-beach-restoration-projects.