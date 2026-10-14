Isle of Palms Completes Major Waterway Boulevard Flood Mitigation and Mobility Improvements

The City of Isle of Palms invites the community to celebrate the completion of Phase 2 of the Waterway Boulevard Flood Barrier Project and the official opening of the new multiuse path with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the intersection of Waterway Boulevard and Forest Trail on Isle of Palms.

Residents, project partners and community members are encouraged to attend and learn more about the improvements and the city's ongoing efforts to strengthen the island's flood resilience and mobility along Waterway Boulevard.

About the Project

Following a nor'easter in December 2023 that caused significant tidal flooding across portions of Isle of Palms, the city began evaluating ways to strengthen flood resilience in vulnerable areas. Homes and public infrastructure along the marsh side of the island near Waterway Boulevard were among the areas particularly affected by tidal flooding from the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Waterway Boulevard Multiuse Path Elevation Project is a strategic infrastructure investment designed to address tidal flooding while improving pedestrian and bicycle mobility along one of the island's key corridors.

Phase 1 – Complete

During Phase 1, new berms were constructed along the Harbor Golf Course to create an additional barrier against extreme tides, storm surge and rising water levels.

Though the work is largely invisible, blending into the surrounding golf course and grassy areas, it significantly strengthens flood protection for homes in the neighborhood and the new multiuse path.

Phase 2 – Complete

Phase 2 creates a dual-purpose community asset. The new multiuse path improves safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists while also functioning as part of the city's flood protection system.

Improvements include raising portions of the path, widening the sidewalk to approximately 8 feet in most areas and installing check valves designed to help prevent tidal backflow through the drainage system.

Together, these improvements help reduce tidal water reaching surrounding neighborhoods while creating a safer and more accessible route for people walking, running and biking along Waterway Boulevard.

Phase 3 – Up Next

The third and final phase of the project will address two remaining gaps in the flood barrier near 3607-3615 Waterway Boulevard and Fire Station No. 2.

The city is currently evaluating alternatives for these locations, including a potential elevated section of golf cart path or construction of a retaining wall behind the five remaining homes.

Additional information on Phase 3 will be shared as engineering and design work progresses.