Isle of Palms Considers Expanding Toy Bin Program at Beach Access Points

Expand Dean, Gavin and Camilla Stephenson this summer after cleaning and organizing the toy bin. Their family has been volunteering with us since 2018 (Provided)

According to data collected by ScienceDirect, about 14 million tons of plastics are deposited into the world’s oceans each year. The same data shows that about 700 species of aquatic life have been affected by the deadly impact of plastic pollution over the years. ScienceDirect also reported, “If preventive or damage control measures are not taken, there is a likelihood of an increase in the mass of plastics in the ocean by 2040 to an estimate of 30 million tons yearly, which would conversely increase the effect on the environment.”

Beach communities around the world have tried to combat the effects of plastics in the ocean by organizing beach litter sweeps and plastic beach toy cleanup programs. These programs can dramatically reduce the amount of toxic substances harming aquatic animals and people.

However, organizing these litter programs is no small task for any beach community. After another busy summer season, the City of Isle of Palms will be enhancing its beach toy bin program.

The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew, with the city’s support, installed a “No Toy Left Behind” bin at the Front Beach area, near the outdoor showers, in 2022. The Community Enrichment Task Force has recommended expanding these toy bins and adding “bucket trees” as well as benches at other major beach access paths within the city.

Susan Hill Smith, Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew co-founder and a former City Council member, presented the idea at the Isle of Palms Environmental Advisory Committee meeting on July 10.

“The innovation was inspired by a similar bin in Wild Dunes and is part of a trend as coastal communities try to find a sustainable answer to the overwhelming number of left-behind beach toys that turn into litter and plastic trash,” Smith said.

Anyone who finds forgotten reusable beach toys can add them to the bin, and everyone is welcome to take toys for play. They can be returned to the bin or taken home, just not left behind on the beach again.

Smith said that the local chapter of Mujeres Latinas, a bilingual and bicultural group that empowers Latinas to support service programs in the area, has volunteered to maintain the toy bins. They will appear before the Environmental Advisory Committee at the August meeting to present the plan.

Although it may seem these initiatives would be considered “no-brainers,” there is a process to adding toy bin boxes and bucket trees or shelves to beach access points.

“Adding bins and bucket trees to beach access paths outside of the commercial district presents challenges in terms of placement and maintenance,” Smith said. “Bucket trees should be located near trash bins, and fixed items around the beach and dunes should be done in adherence to state regulations. Plus, all the beach access paths are different from one another.”

Mapping out where the toy bins and bucket trees can be placed will be easier once the city’s new beach trash collection system has fully transitioned. The new system, implemented this summer, impacts the placement of trash receptacles.

Smith said she thinks expanding the toy bin program will be a positive change for the city. “From what we see, countless toys are being reused through the existing No Toys Left Behind bin at Front Beach. This concept also reminds young visitors to keep track of their toys on the beach. We hope fewer toys wind up in the landfill and the ocean as a result.”

The next Environmental Advisory Committee meeting for the Isle of Palms will take place Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.