Isle of Palms Dedicates Plaza to Malcolm M. Burgis

At its Aug. 26 meeting, Isle of Palms City Council passed a proclamation naming the intersection of JC Long Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard the “Malcolm M. Burgis Plaza.”

A group of residents has launched a fundraiser to place a monument at the site honoring Burgis, the city’s former mayor and longtime owner of The Windjammer, for his decades of service to the Isle of Palms community. The goal is to raise $7,500 by Sept. 8.

Cash or check donations can be made at The Dinghy restaurant on JC Long Boulevard or by contacting Kevin Popson at 843-514-7878. For more information, contact Jimmy Ward at 843-886-6218.