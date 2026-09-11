Isle of Palms Exchange Club and Patriot Housing Project to Host Model Home Tour

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Program of Service will showcase a model container home for veterans built by the Tri-County Veterans Support Network on Monday, Sept. 28. The community is invited to the Isle of Palms Exchange Club from noon-5 p.m. to tour the container-built home.

The Tri-County Veterans Support Network (TCVSN) will host the open house to give the community an opportunity to learn more about its new initiative, the Patriot Housing Project. Guests will be able to tour the project’s completed model home, learn how shipping containers are being repurposed into permanent supportive housing for veterans experiencing homelessness and discover ways to volunteer or donate to help more veterans move into safe, stable housing.

The Americanism Program of Service has donated $14,000 toward the project this year, in addition to tens of thousands of dollars donated to TCVSN over the years.

The Tri-County Veterans Support Network consists of “many agencies committed to implementing a planned, coordinated community response to the varied needs of our veterans to include emergency relief, housing, employment, education, spiritual support and others as well as identifying and resolving gaps in services and resources to support our local veterans and families in crisis.”

In addition, the community is invited to participate in a hands-on volunteer opportunity from 3-5 p.m. Participants will assemble 500 care packages and write notes to include in the packages for veterans experiencing homelessness.

TCVSN extended its thanks to the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, VFW Post 3137 and Jim Thompson for their ongoing financial support throughout the years. Their continued partnership helps the organization serve veterans and advance the mission of the Patriot Housing Project.

To learn more, visit patriohousingproject.org or contact Vicki Johnson at 910-530-9546. Everyone is welcome to attend, get involved and help bring hope home to local veterans.