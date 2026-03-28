Isle of Palms Exchange Club Flags for Heroes Program Returns for 2026

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club is once again inviting the community to sponsor flags in honor of local heroes through its Flags for Heroes program, part of the club’s Americanism Committee.

The initiative celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary and recognizes veterans and their families during three key holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

Sponsors can choose to have flags displayed at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club or Town Center. Each flag will include a tag noting the honoree’s name, rank and other information. Flags will be displayed May 17–31, June 28–July 10 and Nov. 6–15.

Organizers say the display offers a meaningful way to honor veterans and create lasting memories for families. Many participants return each year to view the flags and take photos with loved ones, preserving the tribute for future generations.

The program also supports local veterans. The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee donates more than $25,000 annually to organizations including Fisher House, Tri-County Veterans Support Network, Vantage Point Foundation, Urban Farm Growing Minds, She’s Veteran and the VA hospital.

Organizers encourage residents to participate by sponsoring one or more flags for the 2026 displays.

Sponsorship levels include:

Single sponsor: $150

Set of three flags: $400 (Memorial Day and Veterans Day)

Bronze sponsor: $800 (five flags)

Silver sponsor: $1,200 (eight flags)

Gold sponsor: $2,500 (15 flags)

For more information or to become a sponsor, visit IOPFlagsforheroes.com.