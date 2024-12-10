Isle of Palms Exchange Club Historic Cooper River Tour with Leigh Jones Handal

Expand Scenic bluff at Mepkin Abbey (Credit: Robbie Berg)

Members of the IOP Exchange Club recently enjoyed a historical tour of the National Register of Historic Places' Cooper River Historic District, led by Leigh Jones Handal, a licensed and certified Charleston tour guide and member of the Palmetto Guild. Handal, also the author of Charleston Then and Now, Storied Scandalous Charleston, and Charleston Lost and Found, is a writer for the Post and Courier.

The Cooper River area is described as a “remarkably intact historic and cultural landscape,” offering a glimpse into the essential elements of life in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. Visitors can imagine themselves as early settlers, witnessing the significant changes in the landscape from surrounding cities and exploring an area integral to the colonial system and early nation-building.

The first stop was the Biggin Church ruins (c. 1711), where Handal shared its historical significance as the largest church parish during the early settlement along the Cooper River. The group also learned about the church’s connection to nearby revolutionary battles, its plundering during the Civil War, and African American cemetery traditions.

A highlight of the tour was the Mepkin Abbey Creche Festival, featuring tableaus of the Holy Nativity. The group enjoyed a "Low Country picnic" on the plantation’s high bluff overlooking the scenic Cooper River while learning about the Laurens family's history and their generous donation of the plantation grounds to the Abbey.

Expand Strawberry Chapel (Credit: Robbie Berg)

Next, the tour visited Taveau Church (c. 1838), which is currently under restoration and will eventually become an event center for the area. Set in the woods as it was in the 19th century, Handal expressed her enthusiasm for the church’s restoration and its preservation from near destruction.

No tour of the Cooper River Historic District would be complete without a stop at Strawberry Chapel (c. 1720) and a historical explanation of the Lost Village of Childsbury (c. 1698), including the legend of the “Chicken Girl” ghost.

All participants agreed that spending the day with the knowledgeable Leigh Jones Handal was a true treat. The experience offered a step back in time, both verbally and scenically, providing a deeper appreciation for the area’s rich history and significance in the early development of the United States. Handal's dedication to educating attendees about Charleston’s heritage makes her tours an experience worth repeating.