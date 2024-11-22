Isle of Palms Exchange Club Hosting Toys for Tots Holiday Bike Drive

This holiday season the Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host a Toys for Tots Holiday Bike Drive. Community members that are interested in bringing the joy of cycling — and the freedom it represents — to children in need in the Charleston community, the group is accepting new bikes and helmets before 12/12/2024 at the Isle Of Palms Edward Jones (1517-C Palm Boulevard).

The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

If you prefer not to purchase a bike directly, you can make a tax-deductible contribution by writing a check payable and mailing it to:

IOPCC

PO Box 131

Isle Of Palms SC 29451

Memo: Edward Jones Bike Drive

The club will pool the funds together and purchase new bikes and helmets in bulk on your behalf. To give them enough time to purchase and deliver the bikes to Toys for Tots by their deadline, make sure all checks arrive prior to 12/9/2024.

New bikes and helmets can also be brought to the monthly IOP Exchange Club dinner meeting held on December 12th.