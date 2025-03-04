Isle of Palms Exchange Club Oyster Roast Silent Auction is Now Live

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club announced that their Oyster Roast Silent Auction is now live. Bidding is only available online and they encourage everyone to register early. All proceeds go directly to college scholarships for qualifying students in the tri-county area.

Click here for auction access and registration: https://app.galabid.com/2025_ ec_oyster_roast/items. You will need a credit card to activate your bidding account.

The Exchange Club asks that the winning bidder be available to pick up any large items at the close of the auction which is March 8th at 5:30 pm. If you absolutely cannot be there for pick up, you're asked to reach out via text to Carol Bogosian (404-274-1615) so that other arrangements can be made.

STILL NEED VOLUNTEERS

The Exchange Club still hase some open volunteer spots for the event itself. You can sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/ go/10C0849A5AD2EA0F49- 54521382-2025#/

OYSTER ROAST TICKETS

If you haven't already purchased your tickets, you can buy them here: https://www.ticketstripe.com/ OysterRoast

DAY-OF INFORMATION

The oyster roast is a rain or shine event. Your ticket includes unlimited single select oysters, hotdogs, and chili. There will have a cash bar with $4 Wines, $3 Beers, and $1 soda or waters. Guests are asked to bring cash for drinks.

They will also be a 50/50 raffle that is cash only.