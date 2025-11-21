Isle of Palms Exchange Club Thanks Sponsors of 2025 Flags for Heroes Program

Expand Provided

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Program of Service, chaired by Carol Truslow, has announced its 2025 Flags for Heroes sponsors. Now in its third year, the program saw its most successful campaign to date, with flags displayed at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

This year’s sponsors included Gold Advocates Explore Charleston and Edward Jones, as well as Silver Sponsors Truslow and Truslow, The Poor Family, VFW Post 3137, Dunes Properties, and Lowcountry Roofing and Exteriors LLC. The club also thanked the many families and friends who sponsored flags to honor loved ones.

The Americanism Program of Service donates all funds raised each year to support veterans and the nonprofit organizations that serve them. In 2025, the program raised $22,000, which was distributed as follows:

Tricounty Veterans Support Network – $10,000

Vets on Deck – $3,000

She’s the Veteran – $3,000

Operation Gratitude – $3,000

Hoof Prints in the Sand – $3,000

Due to strong winds on the island, many flags require periodic replacement. The committee expressed its gratitude to Allegiance Flag Supply for donating 100 high-quality flags to replace worn ones at the Exchange Club and Towne Centre displays.

The Exchange Club erects its flag installations twice a year for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Veterans Day. While island residents may have grown accustomed to seeing the rows of flags waving in the breeze, the display remains one of the community’s most meaningful traditions—drawing families, veterans, and visitors alike.

For many, the flags offer a moment of reflection and an opportunity to say, “Thank you for your service.” Families often visit to photograph the flag dedicated to their loved one, preserving its significance for future generations.

The Exchange Club extended its appreciation to the fallen veterans and their families for their ultimate sacrifice, and to all veterans who have served at home and abroad. The Americanism Program of Service is honored to support organizations that care for veterans and their families.

To sponsor a flag for the 2026 Flags for Heroes program, visit IOPflagsforheroes.com.