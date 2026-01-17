Isle of Palms Exchange Club to Host Annual Oyster Roast on March 7

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host its annual Oyster Roast on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 201 Palms Blvd.

Attendees will enjoy views of Hamlin Creek from the Exchange Club patio while feasting on steamed oysters, chili and hot dogs, and bidding on items through an online auction. The annual fundraiser is a longtime tradition for many families and friends, with proceeds supporting scholarships and youth educational programming for hundreds of young people across the Tri-County area, including Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The event benefits the Exchange Club’s Youth and Scholarship Programs of Service. Each year, funds raised through ticket sales and sponsorships are used to award scholarships to rising high school seniors. Over the 2024 and 2025 events, the club awarded 28 scholarships totaling $67,000.

Planning for this year’s Oyster Roast began in December and will continue through the event and beyond. Following the roast, the large number of oyster shells collected will be donated to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for oyster bed renourishment, supporting long-term Lowcountry oyster sustainability.

Those interested in attending or becoming a sponsor can find more information at ticketstripe.com/iopoysterroast.