Isle of Palms Exchange Club to Host Free Child Sex Trafficking Prevention Training

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, dedicated to raising awareness and fostering community support to ensure safe, nurturing environments for children.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club, 201 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms, will host “Preventing Child Sex Trafficking,” a nationally recognized training program presented by Darkness to Light, on April 2 at 5:30 p.m.

This one-hour, evidence-informed training focuses on preventing, recognizing and responding responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program also addresses the root causes of commercial sexual exploitation and explains why preventing sexual abuse is critical to reducing the risk of children being sexually trafficked. Child exploitation and sex trafficking are more prevalent than many realize.

On Jan. 19, 2026, LIVE 5 News reported that the Lowcountry is one of the most prevalent areas in the state for human trafficking. According to the report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division identified 323 human trafficking victims statewide last year, with children accounting for 72% of that total. Sexual abuse, among other factors, makes children significantly more vulnerable to exploitation, and more than 90% of trafficked children have experienced prior sexual abuse.

The training is free and open to the community. Attendees will hear from experts and survivors and learn how to recognize sex trafficking and take appropriate action to help prevent it.

Food and beverages will be served. The event is open to all, including neighbors, visitors, educators, coaches, parents, guardians and grandparents. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Pat Grafton at 843-214-4521 or pgraftonsc@gmail.com.