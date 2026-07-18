Isle of Palms Exchange Club Wins National Exchange "Fundraiser of the Year" Award for IOP Connector Run – Run for the Child

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club has received the National Exchange Club's Fundraiser of the Year award for the 2025 IOP Connector Run – Run for the Child. The award was presented July 10 during the National Exchange Club Convention.

Many of you have stood along the race course cheering on participants during the Isle of Palms Exchange Club's IOP Connector Run. It is an exciting event, and the runners, along with everyone who helped support them from registration to the finish line, should be proud to say, "Job well done!"

That is exactly how the Isle of Palms Exchange Club feels about receiving this national recognition. Congratulations to the IOP Connector Run Board, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club's Prevention of Child Abuse Program of Service Committee, the cities of Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant, the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, the Isle of Palms Police and Fire departments, sponsors, volunteers and runners.

The IOP Connector Run represents 34 years of collaboration among the IOP Connector Run Board, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, and the cities of Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant to organize and present a sanctioned 5K and 10K race.

Last year's race raised $200,000 with a record 2,500 registered runners competing in the two race distances. Since its inception, the event has now distributed $200,000 to 11 child abuse prevention agencies. What a milestone for everyone involved!

Congratulations also to Michele Priest, past and current chair of the IOP Connector Run Board, and to the Isle of Palms Exchange Club's Child Abuse Prevention Program of Service Committee, whose members volunteer throughout the year at the events and activities of the nonprofit organizations they support.

None of this would be possible without the dedication of the sponsors of the IOP Connector Run – Run for the Child, as well as the support of the Isle of Palms Police and Fire departments, the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, the town of Mount Pleasant and its employees, and the Isle of Palms Exchange Club members who volunteer and serve on the IOP Connector Run Board.

IOP CONNECTOR RUN 2026 – 35th Year

A record 835 runners have already registered for the 2026 race, the highest total at this point in the year.

Register today at IOPRun.com. Join the fun on Oct. 3 by becoming a sponsor, volunteering or registering to run, and help make this year's race another milestone in the prevention of child abuse.

Thank you for supporting the Run for the Child and the Isle of Palms Exchange Club.