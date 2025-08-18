Isle of Palms Exchange Hosts 5th Thursday Gala on Hamlin Creek

On a beautiful summer evening, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club hosted members and guests for a “5th Thursday Gala on Hamlin Creek” to kick off the 2025–26 year of charitable giving. Guests are always welcome and encouraged to join the Exchange Club and participate in charitable fundraisers throughout the year.

Attendees enjoyed music by Bubba Bryant, lead singer with High Tide, and shrimp entrées with sides from the Lowcountry Shrimpn’ food truck. Members also shared information about the club’s programs of service: Americanism, Child Abuse Prevention, Youth and Scholarships, and Community.

Exchange Club members are proud to belong to the second-largest Exchange Club in the nation. Last year, they provided $200,000 to nonprofits and youth for scholarships and educational field trips.

With the new year beginning in July, Gen. Michael R. Regner, USMC (retired), spoke on leadership in the United States, receiving a standing ovation. He represented the Americanism Program of Service, and funds from the Flag for Heroes fundraiser were donated to three different veteran support agencies following his presentation.

The club’s next major fundraiser will be the IOP Connector Run on Oct. 4, which aims to raise $150,000 to support 11 different child abuse prevention agencies.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club welcomes anyone interested in learning about Exchange, a national organization, to attend member dinner meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. with speakers at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 28 and will feature Daryll Clark, CEO of Reading Partners, a national reading tutorial program. The Youth and Scholarship Program of Service will be launching a new initiative with Reading Partners to support tri-county schools. Members are asked to bring a book from the program’s reading list to donate to participating youth.

Planning is already underway for the next 5th Thursday event, scheduled for Oct. 30. The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s dinner meetings and 5th Thursday events are always a chance to meet others who are passionate about giving back to the community through volunteerism, fundraising or donations.

For more information, visit iopexchange.org.