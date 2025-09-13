Isle of Palms Exchange Members Donate 246 Books, Gift Cards, and Bookcases to Reading Partners Literacy Tutorial Program

On Aug. 28, 2025, members of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club once again demonstrated what they are known for: giving and caring. Through the Youth Scholarship Program of Service, the club invited Dyrell Clark, CEO of Reading Partners, to speak about the organization’s literacy tutorial opportunities in tri-county schools.

An AmeriCorps tutor also shared her experience with the Reading Partners program, calling it rewarding to work with young readers and fellow tutors while watching students grow and achieve their literacy goals.

Clark spoke about the impact the program has on students and encouraged Exchange members to consider becoming tutors, either in person or virtually. He noted that in addition to improving reading skills, each student receives a book every Friday to build their home libraries, benefiting themselves, their siblings, and others they share with. He drew gasps from members when he revealed that Reading Partners distributed 17,000 books to children last year through the tutorial program.

The highlight of the evening—besides learning more about Reading Partners and hearing that several members plan to become tutors—came when it was announced that Isle of Palms Exchange members had donated 246 books, $285 in Barnes & Noble gift cards for additional books, and four bookcases, with more to be built by club members in the coming months. Clark accepted the generous donation with gratitude, noting the direct benefit to students’ literacy development.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club will hold its next dinner meeting on Sept. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations from that meeting will support Chicora School in North Charleston, addressing teacher and student needs.