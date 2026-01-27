Isle of Palms Fire Department Receives Fire Safe SC Designation

The City of Isle of Palms Fire Department has earned the Fire Safe SC designation for another year, recognizing the department’s commitment to fire prevention, public safety education and emergency preparedness.

The Fire Safe SC program promotes community risk reduction across South Carolina and recognizes fire departments that meet specific safety and risk-reduction standards. To maintain the designation, departments must:

Complete four courses annually.

Identify the top three residential calls for service from the previous year and report interventions used to reduce those incidents in the following year.

Transition incident reporting from the National Fire Incident Reporting System to the National Emergency Response Information System.

Leverage partnerships to reduce community risk and track the impact of each new or existing partnership.

Promote fire and life safety education, reporting the number of residents reached and the methods used.

The designation also impacts a fire department’s Insurance Services Office rating, which affects insurance premiums for homes and businesses in the community. The Isle of Palms Fire Department has maintained an ISO rating of 1 — the best possible score — since 2017.

“A lot of hard work by our firefighters allowed us to successfully meet this goal as part of our community risk reduction efforts,” Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius said.

Fire Safe SC designation signals that the Isle of Palms takes a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to fire safety.