Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue's James Giddens Retires After Two Decades of Service

After 23 years of service to the Isle of Palms community, Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief James Giddens is retiring this month.

Giddens was born in downtown Charleston in 1982 and spent time on the Isle of Palms with his family while growing up. He began his firefighting career with the St. Andrews Fire Department in July 2001. In January 2003, he joined the Isle of Palms Fire Department as a firefighter. He said his primary reasons for choosing the department were the opportunity to learn the water-rescue side of the fire service and the increased pay, as he and his fiancée were preparing to marry later that year.

Among his favorite memories are sharing laughs while hanging Christmas lights on Front Beach with fellow firefighters and City Hall staff. He also enjoyed family-style dinners during shifts and relaxing with the crew while playing Halo on Xbox at night. Dinner time was especially meaningful, he said, because it was when the crew would “solve all the world’s problems” and share stories from the job.

Giddens earned the nickname “Bones” early in his firefighting career, and it has stayed with him for the past 25 years.

Many people know him simply as Bones rather than by his given name. If you see him around town, a simple “How’s it going, Bones?” will likely lead to a friendly conversation.

“I know I’m going to miss helping people and running calls, but the main thing I am going to miss the most is hanging out with my brothers on shift,” Giddens said.