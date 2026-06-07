Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue to Host Free Narcan Training and Opioid Overdose Response Presentation

Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue has invited Wake Up Carolina to offer a free community presentation focused on opioid overdose prevention and response. The event will take place on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Isle of Palms Public Safety Building.

Wake Up Carolina is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating communities about opioid overdose awareness and the lifesaving use of Narcan® (naloxone), a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The organization also works to improve public access to Narcan kits, empowering community members to provide critical assistance before emergency responders arrive.

Residents, business owners, and employees are encouraged to attend this informative session, which will include hands-on training and resources designed to help participants recognize and respond to opioid overdose emergencies.

Attendees will receive:

Free opioid overdose response training

Free fentanyl test kits

Free Narcan nasal spray

The event is free and open to the public. No prior experience is necessary.

Event Details