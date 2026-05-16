Isle of Palms Front Beach getting 135 new palm trees in community-led effort

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A community-driven effort is bringing 135 new palm trees to Front Beach on the Isle of Palms.

Dubbed “Plant-a-Palm 2.0,” the initiative echoes the original Plant-a-Palm campaign launched after Hurricane Hugo to restore the island’s signature palm-lined landscape along Palm Boulevard. This latest effort was sparked by Dominion Energy’s removal of hundreds of palms during utility work, prompting residents and community leaders to rally around restoring the island’s natural scenery.

The first 45 trees have already arrived and are being planted in the municipal parking lot between Pavilion Drive and 14th Avenue, with roughly 90 more on the way. Organizers said no parking spaces were lost as part of the landscaping project.

Drew Waddell, owner of Creative Outdoors, delivered and planted the palms, while Isle of Palms Public Works leaders Robert Asero and Lenton Sharpe will oversee maintenance and watering as the trees become established.

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Funding for the project has come from donations from residents, businesses and City Council members.

Organizers have long described the Front Beach parking lot as the island’s “front door,” and Plant-a-Palm 2.0 is intended to transform the largely unpaved lot into a more welcoming space.

Beyond beautification, the project aims to strengthen community pride and continue a tradition of neighbors coming together to preserve the island’s natural character.